Gene T. Ozuk, age 93, formerly of Park Ridge and Arlington Heights, Illinois, passed away February 25, 2020. He is predeceased by his loving wife Phyllis, with whom he shared a birthday, May 23, 1926. Gene spent his entire working career with Edward Hines Lumber Company. He is survived by his daughters Dawn (Steve) Yadron and Randee (Neal) Nealis. Cherished grandfather of Courtney (Justin) Sconza and Lindsey (Brian) Jordan. Adoring (GGG) Great Grandpa Geno of Theo and Piper Grace. "Love you more - Wiecej". Visitation Sunday March 1, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Niles, IL. Cemetery Prayer Service Monday 9:30 AM at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Entombment St. Adalbert Mausoleum. For more info call 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020