Gene Thomas Lundy, age 88, of Burr Ridge. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Meyer) for 65 years; dear father of Steven R. (Jane Schenck) Lundy and Kathleen S. (Jeffrey) Gabriel; loving grandfather of Michael and Kimberly Gabriel; fond brother of Betty (Arthur) Meyer; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Called to glory on October 7, 2016 after a long battle with CLL, and then lung cancer. He was drafted into the army in 1951 and after going to boot camp in Monmouth, NJ, was made a corporal and sent to Red Stone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL where he taught electronics, radar, guided missiles, and surface to air missiles until 1953. Gene worked at Hotpoint 14 years and then Ekco Housewares as a Senior Metallurgist and as a Quality Control Manager for 25 years before retiring. Services were already held at Western Springs Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
