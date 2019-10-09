|
Sister Geneve Moran, BVM, 93, died Oct. 5 at Marian Hall, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation, prayer service, and Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Oct. 11. Burial will be in the Mount Carmel cemetery.
Sister was born Nov. 30, 1925, in Chicago to Robert James and Genevieve McMahon Moran. She entered the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sept. 8, 1943, from St. Andrew Parish.
She was an elementary or high school teacher in Chicago at St. Callistus, St. Ferdinand, St. Dorothy, St. Jerome, and Cathedral; and Regina in Wilmette, Ill., where she also served as assistant librarian. In retirement, sister was an ESL teacher and GED tutor.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Robert. She is survived by a sister-in-law Annabelle Moran, Arlington Heights, Ill., and the BVM Sisters.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM, 1100 Carmel Dr., Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at www.bvmsisters.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019