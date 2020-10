Genevieve "Jean" A. Depke; beloved wife of the late Thaddeus; cherished sister of Richard (late Jacqueline), late Edward (late Helen), and the late Walter (Barbara) Makowski, late Helen, late Virginia and the late Chester; also loving aunt and friend of many. Genevieve was an avid gardener.Family and friends will meet Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church 7211 W. Talcott, Chicago, Illinois. for a 10:00 a.m. Memorial Mass . Inurnment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com