Genevieve A. Depke
Genevieve "Jean" A. Depke; beloved wife of the late Thaddeus; cherished sister of Richard (late Jacqueline), late Edward (late Helen), and the late Walter (Barbara) Makowski, late Helen, late Virginia and the late Chester; also loving aunt and friend of many. Genevieve was an avid gardener.

Family and friends will meet Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church 7211 W. Talcott, Chicago, Illinois. for a 10:00 a.m. Memorial Mass . Inurnment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
6250 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-0366
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
