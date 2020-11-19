1/1
Genevieve B. Cesario
Genevieve B. Cesario, nee Stachnik, of Elmhurst, former teacher and librarian at Immaculate Conception Grade School, realtor with Schiller Real Estate and director of Chicago Contract Bridge Association; graduate of Fontbonne College and Rosary College; beloved wife of Joseph T.; loving mother of Joseph R. (Ellen), Andrew (Diane), Katie (Chris Newitt) Cesario, Mary (Jeffrey) Harrold and Amy Cesario; proud grandmother of Elijah, Lily Rose, Rocco, Aza, Charles, Lauren and Casey; dear sister of John P. (Mary) Stachnik and Kathryn (William J.) Cesario; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Friends and family will meet Saturday, 9:15 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 134 Arthur Street, Elmhurst. Interment Private. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. Livestream link and information to reserve your space for Mass available through the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elmhurst Public Library, 125 South Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst, IL 60126. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
1 entry
November 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
