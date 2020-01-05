Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Loretto Church
8925 S. Kostner
Hometown, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Grod
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve C. Grod

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve C. Grod Obituary
Genevieve C. Grod (nee Furtak), age 95, of Hometown, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Grod; loving mother of Hillary (James) Bellert and Gary (Marie) Grod; dear sister of Therese (the late Harry) O'Keeffe; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Genevieve is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Victoria Furtak; sister Anne (the late George) Poblocki, Frances (the late Frank) Stambor and Elizabeth Furtak; one brother Frank (Patricia) Furtak. Visitation Monday, January 6, 2020 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL followed by Funeral at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 8925 S. Kostner, Hometown, IL. Mass 12:00 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now