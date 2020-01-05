|
|
Genevieve C. Grod (nee Furtak), age 95, of Hometown, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Grod; loving mother of Hillary (James) Bellert and Gary (Marie) Grod; dear sister of Therese (the late Harry) O'Keeffe; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Genevieve is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Victoria Furtak; sister Anne (the late George) Poblocki, Frances (the late Frank) Stambor and Elizabeth Furtak; one brother Frank (Patricia) Furtak. Visitation Monday, January 6, 2020 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn, IL followed by Funeral at Our Lady of Loretto Church, 8925 S. Kostner, Hometown, IL. Mass 12:00 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020