Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Transfiguration Parish
348 W. Mill St.
Wauconda, IL
View Map
Genevieve C. Malecki

Genevieve C. Malecki Obituary
Genevieve C. "Jean" Malecki, a resident of Wauconda, IL, formerly of Chicago, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 after recently celebrating her 100th birthday. Jean was the beloved wife of the late Charles; loving mother of Carol (special friend Thomas Nawara) Gazda; cherished grandmother of Tracey and Robin. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 9:00 AM to time of prayers at 11:00 AM at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL, proceeding to Transfiguration Parish 348 W. Mill St., Wauconda, IL, for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM. Entombment private at Maryhill Cemetery. Please omit flowers, memorials appreciated to Wauconda Care, 176 Thomas Ct., Wauconda, IL 60084 (847-526-5551). For funeral Information call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
