Genevieve C. Walsh
Genevieve C. Walsh "Jean", nee Jaworowski; beloved wife of the late Nathaniel; loving mother of Jean (Ken) Klamerus and the late Nathaniel Walsh, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Daniel and Joseph; also, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of prayers 10:30 A.M. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, proceeding to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish (Formerly St. Tarcissus Church), for an 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Elizabeth of the Trinity are appreciated. Info (773) 774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
AUG
11
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish (Formerly St. Tarcissus Church)
August 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
