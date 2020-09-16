Genevieve De Simone Nee Larucci Dearly Beloved Wife of the late Robert CPD. Loving Mother of Robert and Roseann De Simone. Beloved Daughter of the late Vito and Vivian Larucci. Dear Sister of Vince (the late Olga), Fred (Michaelene), Paul (the late Julie), and the late Joseph and Vickie, the late Vito Jr., the late Angelo (Josephine) and the late Rosemary Larucci. Fond Aunt and Friend of Many. Visitation Thursday 3 until 8 P.M. at Rago Bros. Funeral Home 7751 West Irving Park Road, Chicago. Chapel Service Friday 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Ent. St. Joseph Mausoleum.





