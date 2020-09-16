1/
Genevieve De Simone
Genevieve De Simone Nee Larucci Dearly Beloved Wife of the late Robert CPD. Loving Mother of Robert and Roseann De Simone. Beloved Daughter of the late Vito and Vivian Larucci. Dear Sister of Vince (the late Olga), Fred (Michaelene), Paul (the late Julie), and the late Joseph and Vickie, the late Vito Jr., the late Angelo (Josephine) and the late Rosemary Larucci. Fond Aunt and Friend of Many. Visitation Thursday 3 until 8 P.M. at Rago Bros. Funeral Home 7751 West Irving Park Road, Chicago. Chapel Service Friday 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home. Ent. St. Joseph Mausoleum.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
SEP
18
Service
10:30 AM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
