|
|
Genevieve J. Dominick (nee Domek), 94. Born in January 1926 to Joseph and Julia (Majerczak) Domek, passed away on 04 Feb 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Edwin. Loving mother of Bruce (Judy) Dominick, Charmaine (Timothy) Slack and Lance (Myra) Dominick. Proud grandmother of Tim (Ann) Dominick, Keith (Linda) Dominick, Jeremy (Melissa) Dominick, Robert (Sarah) Dominick, Mark Dominick, Tiffany (Micah) Sage, Russell (Sara) Slack, Ashley Dominick and Tyler Dominick. Dearest great-grandmother of Ryne, Naomi, Sabrina, Sydney, Spencer, Isabella, Andrew, Luke, Julia, Mariella, Logan and Calvin. Funeral Monday 10 Feb beginning with prayers 9:30a from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave, to St Tarcissus, 6040 W. Ardmore, Chicago. Mass 10a. Interment at Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 09 Feb 2020 from 3p-8p. In lieu of flowers donations to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Illinois Chapter, 525 W. Monroe, Suite 1510, Chicago, IL 60661 are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020