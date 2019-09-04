|
Genevieve Doyle, nee Dixon, age 99. Married to the late Larry for 50 years and dedicated mom of 5 boys. Set an example for everyone she knew that happiness is found in being surrounded by family and friends. Orchestrated family dinners every Sunday with her sisters Betty and Lorraine, as they had learned from their mom and aunts on Green St. Renowned baker of countless birthday cakes, cupcakes, and Christmas cookies. Cared for everyone around her until the tables turned, then humbly accepted help from all those that were honored to return the favor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Support Our Aging Religious, www.soar-usa.org Visitation: Thurs, Sept. 5th 4-8 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S Mill St, Naperville, IL 60540. Mass: Friday, Sept. 6th 11 AM at St. Irene's Catholic Church, 28 W. 441 Warrenville Road, Warrenville IL 60555. Interment at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. Info: 630-355-0213.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019