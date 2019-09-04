Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Irene's Catholic Church
28W441 Warrenville, Rd.
Warrenville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve Doyle


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve Doyle Obituary
Genevieve Doyle, nee Dixon, age 99. Married to the late Larry for 50 years and dedicated mom of 5 boys. Set an example for everyone she knew that happiness is found in being surrounded by family and friends. Orchestrated family dinners every Sunday with her sisters Betty and Lorraine, as they had learned from their mom and aunts on Green St. Renowned baker of countless birthday cakes, cupcakes, and Christmas cookies. Cared for everyone around her until the tables turned, then humbly accepted help from all those that were honored to return the favor. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Support Our Aging Religious, www.soar-usa.org Visitation: Thurs, Sept. 5th 4-8 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S Mill St, Naperville, IL 60540. Mass: Friday, Sept. 6th 11 AM at St. Irene's Catholic Church, 28 W. 441 Warrenville Road, Warrenville IL 60555. Interment at Assumption Cemetery, Wheaton. Info: 630-355-0213.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now