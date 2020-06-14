Genevieve Fricano

We Celebrate the life of Genevieve " Gene" Fricano, nee Scimeca. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph, adored mother of Cosimo (Helen) Fricano, Denise Fricano and the late MaryAnn (Robert) Ochwat, devoted grandmother of Robert, Vincent, Joseph (Linda) Ochwat, Joseph (Kim) Fricano, Christine (Michael) Mullaney and Jacqueline (Jon) Rousseau, Katie (Will) Kugler and great grandmother of many. A former resident of Chicago, Garfield Ridge community, late of Salem, New Hampshire. Gene will be remembered for her sense of humor, her calm strength and wisdom and generosity. Funeral services and mass is private. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls. Gene graced us for 99 years, she was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Condolences may be sent to Gene's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.