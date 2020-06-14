Genevieve Fricano
We Celebrate the life of Genevieve " Gene" Fricano, nee Scimeca. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph, adored mother of Cosimo (Helen) Fricano, Denise Fricano and the late MaryAnn (Robert) Ochwat, devoted grandmother of Robert, Vincent, Joseph (Linda) Ochwat, Joseph (Kim) Fricano, Christine (Michael) Mullaney and Jacqueline (Jon) Rousseau, Katie (Will) Kugler and great grandmother of many. A former resident of Chicago, Garfield Ridge community, late of Salem, New Hampshire. Gene will be remembered for her sense of humor, her calm strength and wisdom and generosity. Funeral services and mass is private. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls. Gene graced us for 99 years, she was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Condolences may be sent to Gene's family on her personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com. 708-458-0208.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
June 12, 2020
Denise, I have such wonderful memories of your Mom and the whole family! So much laughter! I always felt so welcomed to her home. She was a sweet and wonderful lady. I know you will miss her very much. But your Dad and Mary Ann are having a great time right now. ♥♥
Nancy J Blackburn
Friend
June 12, 2020
On behalf of Fr. Scott Donahue and Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family and friends of Genevieve Fricano.

May the angels lead her into paradise; may the martyrs come to welcome her and take her to the holy city, the new and eternal Jerusalem.
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Foran Funeral Home
