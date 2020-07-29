1/
Genevieve J. Weissensel
beloved daughter of the late George and late Clothilda (nee Skrzypczynski); loving cousin of Marie (Orrin) Squires, the late Mary Dolores Kinecki, Louise Gilles, Daniel Squires, Constance Kincaid, and many 3rd and 4th cousins. Gene sung in the choir for 60 years at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church and was an active parishioner. Visitation Friday 8-10:00 am at Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St, then to St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church for a 10:30 mass of Christian burial. INT. Resurrection Cemetery. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com (773)927-6424


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church
Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 927-6424
