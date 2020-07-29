beloved daughter of the late George and late Clothilda (nee Skrzypczynski); loving cousin of Marie (Orrin) Squires, the late Mary Dolores Kinecki, Louise Gilles, Daniel Squires, Constance Kincaid, and many 3rd and 4th cousins. Gene sung in the choir for 60 years at St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church and was an active parishioner. Visitation Friday 8-10:00 am at Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St, then to St. Mary of Perpetual Help Church for a 10:30 mass of Christian burial. INT. Resurrection Cemetery. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com
