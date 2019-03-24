|
Age 90 of Harwood Heights IL. Beloved wife of the late Leonard J Korona, sister of the late Emily Kadzielawski passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her on March 20, 2019. Genevieve is survived by her devoted children Nina McNeill (Mac), Leonard Korona (Linda), and Frank Korona; her 4 loving grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Genevieve will be laid to rest at Maryhill Cemetary in Niles IL in a private ceremony. Donations can be made in her honer to at
