Genevieve L. Kamins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve L. Kamins, 97, at rest June 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Leo Kamins and parents Ann and Raymond Sherwood. Genevieve is survived by cousins Diane Sherwood, Sally Butler, Pat Schmitt and Dorothy Bator. She will be missed by Tom and Joanne Carlson and all her extended family. A life-long Park Ridge resident, Genevieve maintained friendships from her early childhood on S.Crescent, her school years at Saint Paul of the Cross and Maine Township HS and continued to build strong friendships in her working years, remaining active with the FBI alumni. She was an avid Bridge player and a devoted member of Mary, Seat of Wisdom parish. Due to limitations imposed by the Covid virus, private graveside services were held. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Genevieve's memory can be made to Mary Seat of Wisdom, 920 Granville Park Ridge 60068. Funeral Information and to sign the guestbook visit, www.ryan-parke.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved