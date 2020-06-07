Genevieve L. Kamins, 97, at rest June 2, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Leo Kamins and parents Ann and Raymond Sherwood. Genevieve is survived by cousins Diane Sherwood, Sally Butler, Pat Schmitt and Dorothy Bator. She will be missed by Tom and Joanne Carlson and all her extended family. A life-long Park Ridge resident, Genevieve maintained friendships from her early childhood on S.Crescent, her school years at Saint Paul of the Cross and Maine Township HS and continued to build strong friendships in her working years, remaining active with the FBI alumni. She was an avid Bridge player and a devoted member of Mary, Seat of Wisdom parish. Due to limitations imposed by the Covid virus, private graveside services were held. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For those who wish, donations in Genevieve's memory can be made to Mary Seat of Wisdom, 920 Granville Park Ridge 60068. Funeral Information and to sign the guestbook visit, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.