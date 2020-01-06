Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Patricia Church
9050 S. 86th Avenue
Hickory Hills, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patricia Church
9050 S. 86th Avenue
Hickory Hills, IL
Genevieve Lidzbinski Obituary
Genevieve B. Lidzbinski (nee Dorsz) 99 years, Beloved wife of the late Eugene Lidzbinski. Loving mother of Dennis (Melody) of Bristol, TN. Cherished sister of the late Raymond (Alice), the late Chester (late Eleanor) and the late Marie Dorsz. Dearest aunt of Reverend Marcel Pasciak (Pastor of St. Patricia Church). Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Resting at St. Patricia Church, 9050 S. 86th Avenue, Hickory Hills, Il 60457. January 8, 2020 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. A former longtime parishioner of Divine Infant Church in Westchester, IL. Donations to Alvernia Manor Retirement Home, 13950 Main St. Lemont, IL 60439 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Feeley Balto Funeral Service 773/239-9095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 6, 2020
