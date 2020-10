Genevieve "Gene" Harazin, age 91, Lisle, IL, quietly passed away September 30, 2020. Gene was born on May 21, 1929, in Chicago. She is survived by beloved daughters, Judy (Jim Grabowski, dear friend) and Jamie (the late Terrence) Farina. She also leaves 2 dear friends of 85+ years, Millie Bulaga and Anne Germaine. Gene was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Roger, her parents, sister and brother-in-law. She treasured her nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial and luncheon will be held at a later date to celebrate a woman devoted to family and friends. For info visit www.modelldarien.com or contact 630-852-3595.