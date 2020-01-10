Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Genevieve Mrozek
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
Genevieve M. Mrozek


1935 - 2020
Genevieve M. Mrozek Obituary
Genevieve M. Mrozek (nee Marusarz), age 84 passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry P.; loving mother of Therese (Tom) Bevilacqua, Dr. Carol Corbridge, Ted (Kim) Mrozek and Kathy Mrozek. Devoted grandmother of Dr. Sarah Corbridge and Laura and Brian Bevilacqua. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Angeline (nee Wajda) Marusarz. Dear sister of Joseph (Maria) Marusarz; Bernice (Robert) Fessett and the late Frank (Carol) Marusarz. Dear sister-in-law; aunt; cousin and friend to many. Funeral Monday 9am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Mass 10am.

Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2pm to 8pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020
