|
|
Genevieve M. Mrozek (nee Marusarz), age 84 passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Henry P.; loving mother of Therese (Tom) Bevilacqua, Dr. Carol Corbridge, Ted (Kim) Mrozek and Kathy Mrozek. Devoted grandmother of Dr. Sarah Corbridge and Laura and Brian Bevilacqua. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Angeline (nee Wajda) Marusarz. Dear sister of Joseph (Maria) Marusarz; Bernice (Robert) Fessett and the late Frank (Carol) Marusarz. Dear sister-in-law; aunt; cousin and friend to many. Funeral Monday 9am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Mass 10am.
Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 2pm to 8pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020