St Catherine & St Lucy Cath
38 N Austin Blvd
Oak Park, IL 60302
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna-St. Lucy Church
38 N. Austin Blvd.
Oak Park, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Sienna-St. Lucy Church
38 N. Austin Blvd.
Oak Park, IL
Genevieve S. Krawchuk (nee Kaczmarek), age 90, of Oak Park; beloved wife of the late Richard R.; loving mother of Jody (Randall) Soland, Richard A., Robert, and Keith (Nancy); dear mother-in-law of the late Richard Kreiss; cherished grandmother of Zoë and Jonathan Krawchuk; dear sister of the late John (Alice) and William Kaczmarek; fond aunt of many. Visitation on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 9:00 to 9:45 am at St. Catherine of Sienna-St. Lucy Church, 38 N. Austin Blvd., Oak Park, followed by a Memorial Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fried's Cat Shelter (friedscatshelter.org) are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
