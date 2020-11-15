Genevieve T. "Jean" Zielinski, nee Klimek, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of Richard, Sue (Jack) Sarhage, Patricia and Chris. Cherished grandmother of Katie, Sean and Kelly. Dear sister of Diane (Bob) Sebek and the late John (the late Marion) Klimek. Genevieve had a fervent devotion to St. Padre Pio. Funeral Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 am from the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Avenue, Oak Forest, to St. Damian Church, Mass 10:30 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Due to current COVID-19 Restrictions; Face Masks must be worn, Social Distancing observed and a Maximum of 25 People allowed in the Funeral Home at one time. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions in Genevieve's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
. For information: 708-687-2990.