Genevieve Vrbancic, née Cabo, passed away September 5th after a brief illness. She joins her beloved husband Joseph, her parents John and Nikita Cabo, her brothers Fr. Marcellus Cabo and John Cabo, and sister Ann Strzelczyk. She is survived by her sons Joseph (Jane) and Michael (Heidi Pratzer). She was Grandmother to Jennifer (Jeff) Bradstreet, Michelle (Todd) McArthur, Natalie (Matthew) McElligott, Emilie (Shayna Egan) Vrbancic, and Ashley (Robert) Owens, a special Aunt to Katie (Nicolas) Caputi, and Sadie Norwick, Great Grandmother to 9 and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. To honor a woman always devoted to family and friends, a memorial mass and luncheon will be held at a later date when all can gather together to celebrate her life.





