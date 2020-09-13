1/
Genevieve Vrbancic
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve Vrbancic, née Cabo, passed away September 5th after a brief illness. She joins her beloved husband Joseph, her parents John and Nikita Cabo, her brothers Fr. Marcellus Cabo and John Cabo, and sister Ann Strzelczyk. She is survived by her sons Joseph (Jane) and Michael (Heidi Pratzer). She was Grandmother to Jennifer (Jeff) Bradstreet, Michelle (Todd) McArthur, Natalie (Matthew) McElligott, Emilie (Shayna Egan) Vrbancic, and Ashley (Robert) Owens, a special Aunt to Katie (Nicolas) Caputi, and Sadie Norwick, Great Grandmother to 9 and Aunt to many nieces and nephews. To honor a woman always devoted to family and friends, a memorial mass and luncheon will be held at a later date when all can gather together to celebrate her life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved