Genevieve Ziejewski, 92, passed away on June 26, 2020. Genevieve lived in the Chicagoland area for many years. Wife of the late Sigmund Charles (2002), Genevieve moved to Rhode Island after the passing of Sigmund ("Ziggy") to live with her daughter Sandy and her family. Mother of Janice (Chuck) Brescia, Sandy (Steve) Oliver and Ken (Sara) Ziejewski. Grandmother of Scott Brescia, Jennifer Regnier, Kacie Oliver, and Kyle Oliver. Great Grandmother of Juniper Regnier. She was a loving mother and wife with an incredible laugh and magnificent smile, who was always there for the family. No visitation. Funeral Mass 11:30 AM Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131, (800) 473-4563 or www.parkinson.org
Burial St. Mary Cemetery, Lake Forest, IL. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847)234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com