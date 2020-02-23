Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
5088 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632-4546
(773) 767-2166
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
5088 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632-4546
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd.
5088 South Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60632-4546
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Bruno

GENOWEFA ROGALA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GENOWEFA ROGALA Obituary
GENOWEFA ROGALA, (nee Lech) beloved wife of the late John Rogala; loving mother of Sandy (David) Pytko, Mary (Joseph) Segreti & the late Walter Rogala; dearest grandmother of Jason (Carla) Pytko & Jacqueline Pytko; predeceased by her brother & sister; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 S. Archer Avenue, corner of Keeler. Funeral Monday, February 24, 2020, 9 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Bruno. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of St. Bruno Rosary Sodality. (773) 767.2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GENOWEFA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -