GENOWEFA ROGALA, (nee Lech) beloved wife of the late John Rogala; loving mother of Sandy (David) Pytko, Mary (Joseph) Segreti & the late Walter Rogala; dearest grandmother of Jason (Carla) Pytko & Jacqueline Pytko; predeceased by her brother & sister; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2-8 p.m. at Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 5088 S. Archer Avenue, corner of Keeler. Funeral Monday, February 24, 2020, 9 a.m. from the funeral home to the Church of St. Bruno. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Member of St. Bruno Rosary Sodality. (773) 767.2166 or www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020