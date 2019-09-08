|
Geoffrey A. Karasek, in his 75th year, of LaGrange Park. Loving Life Partner of Kelly Low for 28 years; beloved son of Anna Karasek, nee Lukes and the late Robert G. Karasek; devoted brother Michael (Cheryl) Karasek and Robert (Marianna Marcin) Karasek. Will Lie In State, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. Louise de Marillac Church, Corner of 30th and Raymond, LaGrange Park, from 10 A.M. to time of Mass 11 A.M. Interment Private. Memorials appreciated to the Hinsdale Humane Society, 21 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 or Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital, 225 E. Chicago Avenue, Box 4, Chicago, Illinois 60611. Arrangements entrusted to Hitzeman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, 60513. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019