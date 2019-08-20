Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Geoffrey McManus
Geoffrey C. McManus


1956 - 2019
Geoffrey C. McManus of Downers Grove, age 63. Cherished son of the late John and Shirley McManus; loving brother of the late John (Lois), Jim (Barbara) and Richard (Sue) McManus; proud uncle of Patrick (Elizabeth), Jack (Gayle), Suzi (Toby) Vetting and Katie (Jack) Bryan; loving great-uncle of Colin, Brendan, Megan, MaryClair, Piper, Eian, Fiona and Jackson. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 20, 2019
