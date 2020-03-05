Home

Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Geoffrey H. Halliday, age 64; beloved husband of Barbara Halliday, née Gilbert; loving father of Anne and Andrew (Elizabeth) Halliday; fond friend to many. Geoff proudly dedicated himself to a 42-year career in sales. He was a devoted brother in the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, a member of the Mayflower Society, and a diehard fan of the Chicago Cubs. Friends and family will miss Geoff's candor, humor, and dedication to the people and organizations he loved. Memorial Visitation Thursday, March 5th, 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home, 60 S. Grant St., Hinsdale, IL 60521. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Phi Delta Theta Foundation scholarships (www.phideltatheta.org/foundation) or the Mayflower Society of Illinois scholarship (www.themayflowersociety.org/donate). Private family interment, Bronswood Cemetery. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
