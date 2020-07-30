Geoffrey Michael Marcus, 36, beloved son of Richard Marcus and the late Vivian Marcus; caring step-son of the late Helen Blinder; loving brother of Robert (Margaret) Marcus and Benjamin Marcus (Dana Simmons); cherished step-brother of Rishona (Matthew) Lebovits and Kirya (Vladimir) Fefer; devoted uncle of Vivian, Frida, and Ophelia Marcus; adored nephew, treasured cousin, and dear friend of many. Geoffrey was known to be very compassionate, courageous, outgoing, tough, and resilient, with an excellent sense of humor. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org
OR ALS Association, ALS.org
. A graveside service will be held at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 West Rand Rd., Arlington Heights, IL on Friday, July 31st at 10:00 am. Facebook live streaming information: log into Facebook or Google and search the Weinstein and Piser Funeral Home Facebook page a few minutes before 10:00 am. Scroll to Geoffrey's name. For info: 847-256-5700.