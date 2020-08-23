Age 61, went home to be with the Lord on June 21, Father's Day, after a long and brave battle with cancer. Geoff is survived by his wife Melanie Clements Willis.



Geoffrey was born on July 31st, 1958, and lived most of his life in Evanston. Geoffrey attended Deerfield High School, and graduated from University of Kansas with a Bachelor Degree in Radio and Television. One of Geoff's accomplishments included the establishment of an orphanage in South Sudan.



Geoffrey loved sports, talk radio, music, movies, animals (especially his cat, Elston Howard), and had a discerning palate for food.



Geoffrey worked for his family's company, Evanston Bond and Mortgage, for thirty-five years. The company was founded in 1863 and continued by three generations of Williams-Willis, of which Geoffrey was the fourth generation. Geoffrey's family included his great grandparents, Grace and Warren Sherwood Williams; his paternal grandparents Louise and Amos Glenn Willis; maternal grandparents Virginia and Wendell Kurtz Wheelock (all deceased); his father Richard Warren Willis (deceased) and his mother Cynthia Wheelock Willis; his brother David Sherwood Willis (Trey Minehan) and their son Kyle, Santa Rosa, California; his aunts and uncles Susan (Willis) Heiberger and Robert Heiberger (deceased); Richard Wendell Wheelock (Lisa), Kauai, HI, Susan Wheelock Renfrew, San Francisco, California; his cousins Linda Heiberger Hemwall (deceased) (Rick), Lesley Heiberger Sims (Doug), Anne Heiberger Martino (Keith), Heather Heiberger Oates (C.J.), Taylor Renfrew Ingham (deceased), Robin Renfrew (Allie), Todd Renfrew (Marty), James Renfrew (Jenna), and Monire Wheelock; and many second cousins, family and friends.



Friends and family remember Geoff's generosity, funny sense of humor, love of animals, and his ability to recount the history, and accolades of any actor, movie or musician from memory. Geoffrey will be very missed because of his loving, and humble heart. The Geoffrey Wheelock Willis Charitable Fund in Geoffrey's honor will be created to help children because of Geoff's love, and generosity toward others. A memorial service will be planned in the future to celebrate Geoffrey's life.





