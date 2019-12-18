|
George A. Brown, formerly of Oak Park; dear brother of the late Shirley (the late Bob) Mason and Sarahann and James; fond uncle of 4 and great-uncle of 3; dear cousin of Judith Samples and Penny (Buz) Menchey; devoted son of the late Jack and Lucile Brown; dear friend of Mary Ann Drzewiecki. George retired in 1993 after 30 years working as a dispatcher for the Chicago Fire Department. Visitation Friday 12 p.m. until time of Service 1 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. Interment Glen Oak Cemetery. Info: drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019