George A. Hlavac, age 81, passed away with his family at his side on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at his lake home near Cable, WI. Beloved husband of Virginia "Ginny" Hlavac of Oak Brook; adored father Kim (Steve) Ferguson of Burr Ridge; loving brother of Ilene (Albert) Giusfredi of Oak Brook; and leaves behind his beloved dogs Bentley & BooBoo and many dear family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Northwood's Humane Society, 10812N O'Brien Road, Hayward, WI 54843 or Hayward Regional Hospice, 15910 W Company Lake Road, Hayward, WI 54843. For information, Hayward Funeral Home at 715-634-2609 or leave your condolences at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
