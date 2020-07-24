1/
George A. Mack Jr.
George A. Mack, Jr. Age 61. Loving father of Katherine (Daniel), Kristina (Kris) and George III (Danielle Weinrauch) Mack. Dear former husband of Patricia Mack. Fond brother of the late Donna Zaborowski. Devoted grandfather of James, Jack, Casey and Miles. Cherished uncle of Julia, Phil, Dorie and Jordan. Dear partner and friend of Alison and Clement. Beloved friend to many near and far. Services and interment will be private. A larger Celebration of Life Service will be planned in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested in George's memory to The National Parks Foundation, www.nationalparks.org or Misericordia Home, www.misericordia.com. For further info. and to sign guestbook, please visit www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
July 22, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mr. Mack and all his family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
July 24, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
