George A. Mack, Jr. Age 61. Loving father of Katherine (Daniel), Kristina (Kris) and George III (Danielle Weinrauch) Mack. Dear former husband of Patricia Mack. Fond brother of the late Donna Zaborowski. Devoted grandfather of James, Jack, Casey and Miles. Cherished uncle of Julia, Phil, Dorie and Jordan. Dear partner and friend of Alison and Clement. Beloved friend to many near and far. Services and interment will be private. A larger Celebration of Life Service will be planned in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested in George's memory to The National Parks Foundation, www.nationalparks.org
or Misericordia Home, www.misericordia.com
. For further info. and to sign guestbook, please visit www.ryan-parke.com
.