Martens, George A. Jr., age 79 years, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on May 20, 2019. Decorated Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War.Beloved husband of Patricia nee Pasciak Martens; Loving father of George III (Beth) and Matthew (Kathleen) Martens and Lilah (Lawrence) Ewan; Dear stepfather of Robert and Jeffrey (Cara) Lane; Cherished grandfather of David (Ashley) Geringer, Justin Ewan, Skylar, Hope, Erin and Meghan Martens, Corabelle and Brody Lane; Dear brother of the late Kenneth (Gerry) Martens, Betty Notson, Wayne (Irene) and Margaret Martens.Kind Uncle to many nieces and nephews. George retired as a CTA Driver after many years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Crete Mason Lodge #763, Chicago Shriners and Trinity Lutheran Church, Park Forest, IL. Dear friend to Bill W. Interment private with a memorial service TBA at a later date. For information or to express your memories visit our online guest book at www.lain-sullivan.com or 708-747-3700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019