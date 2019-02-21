|
|
George A. Orfanos passed away on February 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Vera, nee Komon; loving father of Anthony (Joanne) and Steven (Linda); devoted son of the late Antonios and Catherine, nee Lekatsos, Orfanos. Proud grandfather of Alex, Claire (Michael), Carolyn, Catherine and George and predeceased by twin sisters, Ann and Minnie. Family and friends will meet Friday, February 22, 2019 for Visitation from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 10:00 am at SS Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to SS Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. Arrangements by JOHN G. ADINAMIS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD. For more information please contact (773) 736-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019