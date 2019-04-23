Home

George A. Pandazi, age 90, US Army WWII Veteran, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen, nee Malavazos, and loving father of Diane (Steven) Harty and Aris (Kathryn) Pandazi. Proud grandfather of Helenna, Tessa and Olivia; dear brother of Peri (George) Georgiou and Dr. Andrew (Maggie) Pandazi; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends will meet Wednesday morning, April 24, 2019, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago, IL 60625 for Visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the Funeral Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. Kindly omit flowers; instead donations may be made in his name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019
