George A. Ross was born on July 27, 1942 in Boise, Idaho to Lloyd Ross and Jean (Cobb) Ross. He died on August 5, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 78 years. George was raised and educated near Homewood, Illinois and graduated with the Bloom High School Class of 1960 in Chicago Heights, Illinois. After high school, he went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and German from Purdue University in Lafayette, Indiana. George enlisted and served his country honorably as a Captain and Pilot in the United States Air Force, flying 169 combat missions and serving multiple tours in Vietnam. He spent most of his working life in Executive Management with various railroad and trucking companies. Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include:



Two Sons: Scott Ross, Sean Ross and wife Kerry



Grandson: Graham Ross



He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Jean, first wife, Mary Ross, late wife, DeAnne Ross, and sister, Jane.



A casual graveside memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Peaceful Valley Cemetery in Odin, Illinois. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made in George's memory to the Folds of Honor Foundation, 8551 N. 125th E. Ave Suite 100, Owasso, OK 74055.





