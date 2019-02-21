|
George A. Schneider, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Sharon L. nee Hansen. Loving father of Richard Schneider, Jeff Schneider & the late Heather Jansen. Cherished stepfather of Kevin (Beth) Blazejak, Michele (Mike) McNicholas & Tommy (Ann) Horning. Adored grandfather of Eric, Sean, Brian, Kylie, Alison, Caitlin, Kameron, Kory, Zachary, Lia, Jeremy, Leighann, Eric & Brian. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Service will be held Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 9:00 am until time of Service at 11:00 am. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019