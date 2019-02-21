Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
George A. Schneider

George A. Schneider Obituary
George A. Schneider, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Sharon L. nee Hansen. Loving father of Richard Schneider, Jeff Schneider & the late Heather Jansen. Cherished stepfather of Kevin (Beth) Blazejak, Michele (Mike) McNicholas & Tommy (Ann) Horning. Adored grandfather of Eric, Sean, Brian, Kylie, Alison, Caitlin, Kameron, Kory, Zachary, Lia, Jeremy, Leighann, Eric & Brian. Resting at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn where Service will be held Saturday at 11:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 9:00 am until time of Service at 11:00 am. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2019
