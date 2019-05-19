|
George A. West age 72 May 16, 2019. Survived by Diane. Loving father of Kelly Roberson and Taylor West; cherished grandfather of Ashley, Jori and great grandfather of Carter; special friend of Wanda Farmer; dear brother of Rose West-Ester and brother-in-law of Ruth West; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and great friend to many. Celebration of Life on Friday May 24, 2019 from 11a.m. to 1p.m, with services at 12:15p.m. in Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Road; Forest Park, IL 60130. Inurnment Woodlawn Cemetery (708)442-8500. www.woodlawnchicago.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019