Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
For more information about
George West
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for George West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. West

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George A. West Obituary
George A. West age 72 May 16, 2019. Survived by Diane. Loving father of Kelly Roberson and Taylor West; cherished grandfather of Ashley, Jori and great grandfather of Carter; special friend of Wanda Farmer; dear brother of Rose West-Ester and brother-in-law of Ruth West; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and great friend to many. Celebration of Life on Friday May 24, 2019 from 11a.m. to 1p.m, with services at 12:15p.m. in Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Road; Forest Park, IL 60130. Inurnment Woodlawn Cemetery (708)442-8500. www.woodlawnchicago.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now