George Annes, 79, beloved son of the late Paul and Ada Annes; devoted and loving husband of Sheryl Annes; proud father of Michael (Debbie) Annes, Linda White, Gary (Christa) Annes, Stephen (Cari) Gundee, Nicole (Joseph) DeBella, and Allyson (Steven) Kushner; adored grandfather, "Pa," of Michelle, Lauren, Jamie, Carly, Julia, Mia, Joey, Archie, Olivia, Calvin, Laken, Levi, and Salvatore; cherished brother of the late Bobby Annes; dear friend to many. George was an attorney and active real estate investor. George loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was always very active and enjoyed skiing, fishing, traveling, sharing his amazing sense of humor, and having fun with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , https://donate3.cancer.org or to The National Fragile X Foundation, https://fragilex.org. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 1:00 pm at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow at Shalom Memorial Park, Arlington Heights, IL. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 7 to May 8, 2019