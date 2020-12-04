age 89. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Long). Loving father of Janet (Frank) Kahr, Susan (Michael) Sullivan, Carol Horalek & Joan (Peter) Kobs. Cherished grandfather of 9. Adoring great grandfather of 7. Dear brother of the late Frank (Jenny) Horalek. Proud member of the Chicago South Elks 1596. Due to the Pandemic and concern for our extended relatives and friends, Funeral Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com
