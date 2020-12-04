1/
George B. Horalek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 89. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Long). Loving father of Janet (Frank) Kahr, Susan (Michael) Sullivan, Carol Horalek & Joan (Peter) Kobs. Cherished grandfather of 9. Adoring great grandfather of 7. Dear brother of the late Frank (Jenny) Horalek. Proud member of the Chicago South Elks 1596. Due to the Pandemic and concern for our extended relatives and friends, Funeral Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved