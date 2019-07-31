Home

Peace Lutheran Church
1900 E Lincoln Hwy
New Lenox, IL 60451
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
1900 Lincoln Hwy
New Lenox, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Lutheran Church
1900 Lincoln Hwy
New Lenox, IL
George B. Huffman,age 75, loving husband of Priscilla, passed away on Friday, July 19th after multiple heart surgeries. He was originally from the Chicago Southside and was a 1961 graduate of Fenger High School. He was retired from a partnership at a furniture store in Joliet. An avid reader, he thoroughly enjoyed all types of books, particularly historical fiction and was a proud supporter of the local library. As a sports enthusiast, he was an ardent fan of the Chicago White Sox, during both the up seasons and the down. He was an active member of the Lions Club for over 20 years and enjoyed providing service to his community. George will be fondly remembered by a broad network of friends, dating back to high school years, for his steady character; his giving nature; and his caring, loyal, fun-loving, and valued friendship. He was preceded in death by his father John B.Huffman, his mother Verna Kelly, and his brother John W. Huffman. He was a loving father of Kimberly (Marc) Moisan, Gary (Jenny) Huffman, Jonathan (Amy) Anthony, Kurt Podbielski, and Richard (Jodi) Podbielski. George was a very proud grandfather of eight grandchildren, four boys and four girls, and a loving brother of Gary Kelly. A memorial service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1900 Lincoln Hwy, New Lenox, IL on August 3rd, visitation from 9-11, with memorial service at 11. In lieu of flowers, suggested charities; Lutheran Disaster Relief, The and Save the Children.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 31, 2019
