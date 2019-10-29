|
George B. Kearney of Glenview, IL died peacefully surrounded by family on October 27, 2019 in Evanston, IL at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Julia (nee Schowengerdt); children G.R. (Tara) of Glenview, Margaret (Kobi) of Ridgefield, CT, and Elizabeth (Chris) of Evanston, IL; siblings Joe (Cay) of Glenview, Karen Lane of St. Louis, Susan Bordes of Glenview, and Ellen (Bob) Leydon of Glenview; grandchildren Liam, Kane, Anne, Mary, Hennie, Neva, Pearl, Lulu, and Henry; 23 nieces and nephews and 70 grandnieces and nephews. George was born on January 9, 1935 in Evanston, IL to Joseph and Kathryn Kearney. He graduated from Loyola Academy (1953) and Marquette University (1957) where he competed on the football team, earned a degree in business, and completed the ROTC program. He served in active duty as an officer in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1960. He later earned an MBA from DePaul University and spent the bulk of his career working for Northwestern Industrial Piping, a family held mechanical contracting business. After retirement, he volunteered his time working with a food sharing initiative through Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Glenview that delivered unused food from grocery stores to food banks. Three years ago George was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. While no one beats Parkinson's, he fought very hard to keep Parkinson's from beating him, and succeeded. George was an avid outdoorsman and a great lover of dogs who brought his first stray home at the age of 6 and had a dog at his side for the rest of his life. He was a selfless individual who focused on faith, family and brightening the lives of all he encountered. He could also fix anything. The family would like to thank first responders from the Glenview Fire Department, good Samaritans who helped, and the staff at both Glenbrook and Evanston Hospitals for their loving care for George.Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Visitation Saturday November 2, 2019 10:30 until time of Funeral Mass 11:30 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund at Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 1775 Grove St., Glenview IL (https://www.olphglenview.org/donation) or Loyola Academy Tuition Assistance at 1100 N. Laramie Wilmette IL, 60091.Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019