Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross
5005 Wolf Rd.
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Krug
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George B. Krug

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George B. Krug Obituary
George B. Krug, 72, of Burr Ridge, died October 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of his doll Kay, nee Tippin; loving father of Jennifer (William) McNaughton, Robert (Heidi), and Heart Almeida; proud grandfather of Jack, Nick, Grant, Andria, Kendall, William, and Jack; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews; dear brother of Kitty (John) Dearie, Jody (Jerry) Schulte, Rob (Patti), and Bill (Marta); incredible friend and mentor to many. A proud graduate of Fenwick High School, George served in the Illinois National Guard before embarking on his career in construction- from Krug Excavating, to ultimately founding K-Five Construction, which is run by his children today. A lifelong lover of golf, Palm Springs, travel, his many loyal friends and family, he will be greatly missed. Visitation 2 to 9pm Thursday, October 24 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W 55th St, Countryside. Visitation continues Friday, October 25 from 8:30am until time of funeral prayers, 10:15am, at the funeral home. Procession to St. John of the Cross, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, for 11am Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the Butterfield Country Club Employee Scholarship Program or to Fenwick High School. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now