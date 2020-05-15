George B. Skuby
It is with sorrow that we announce the passing of George B. Skuby D.N. on May 13, 2020. Beloved Brother, Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa. Thank you to all his friends, colleagues and patients throughout the United States and world for being part of his life. If you so choose, please make a donation to the cause of your choice. Interment is private. With great appreciation, The Skuby-Brelie Families.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 15, 2020.
Interment
