George Beck, 86, US Army, longtime Libertyville resident passed away September 1, 2019 at his residence. George received his degree in Chemistry from Indiana University and went on to have a successful career with the Dearborn Chemical Company. He was a longtime parishioner and volunteer at St. Joseph Parish, Libertyville. He was an avid bike rider and participated in the IU "Little 500" bike ride. He was a true gentleman and he will be dearly missed.
George is survived by his wife Helen "Lee" of 58 years; his children Jenny Beck (Eric Schmidt), Nancy Doyle, Betsy (Cliff) Roberts and Jan (Mike) Chica; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Private funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel – www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019