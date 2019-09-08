Home

George Beck, 86, US Army, longtime Libertyville resident passed away September 1, 2019 at his residence. George received his degree in Chemistry from Indiana University and went on to have a successful career with the Dearborn Chemical Company. He was a longtime parishioner and volunteer at St. Joseph Parish, Libertyville. He was an avid bike rider and participated in the IU "Little 500" bike ride. He was a true gentleman and he will be dearly missed.

George is survived by his wife Helen "Lee" of 58 years; his children Jenny Beck (Eric Schmidt), Nancy Doyle, Betsy (Cliff) Roberts and Jan (Mike) Chica; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Private funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel – www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
