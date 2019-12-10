Home

Matz Funeral Home
3440 N. Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60634
773-545-5420
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd.
Prospect Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
411 N. Wheeling Rd.
Prospect Heights, IL
George Bellinder, age 91, of Des Plaines and Prospect Heights passed away Dec. 9, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Ann, nee Kellner; dear father of Steven, James (Anne), Phillip, and Sharon (Brian) Lehr; proud grandfather of Katie, Nichole, Greg, Megan, Nolan, Brandon and Haley; great- grandfather of 2; fond brother of Edward (Helen) and the late Alex (Mary). Visitation will be Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass 11 am at St. Alphonsus Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to s appreciated. For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
