George Bellinder, age 91, of Des Plaines and Prospect Heights passed away Dec. 9, 2019. Loving husband of Mary Ann, nee Kellner; dear father of Steven, James (Anne), Phillip, and Sharon (Brian) Lehr; proud grandfather of Katie, Nichole, Greg, Megan, Nolan, Brandon and Haley; great- grandfather of 2; fond brother of Edward (Helen) and the late Alex (Mary). Visitation will be Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Funeral Mass 11 am at St. Alphonsus Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to s appreciated. For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019