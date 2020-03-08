|
George Bernard Cormack passed away February 29, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. He was born May 26, 1925, in Oak Park, IL to George and Helen Cormack. Beloved husband for 66 years of the late Dorothy Wolf Cormack; father of Jane (David) Maher, Mary Pat (Timothy) Riggins, and the late George Cormack Jr; foster father of Randy Evans (Debbie); grandfather of Patrick (Jessica) Maher, Daniel (Sarah) Maher, Adam (Chrislyn) Maher, Andrew (Whitney) Riggins, Brian Riggins, and Claire Riggins; great-grandfather of Grant, Connor, Camille, and Liam Maher; brother of Mary Anne (Jerry) Fitzpatrick, and the late Robert Cormack; and Uncle George to 13 nieces and nephews. George resided for many years in Oak Park and River Forest, IL. He graduated from Fenwick High School in 1943 and served in the US Navy in World War II. Golf was his lifelong sport, and later George, along with Dorothy, enjoyed curling. He was especially proud of his Irish and Scottish heritage. He was a manufacturer's representative, retiring from Baker Furniture in 1991. He and Dorothy then moved to Delavan, WI where they enjoyed the next 22 years. They followed Mary Pat to Charlotte, NC in 2013, happily residing at Merrywood on Park senior living community. A Funeral Mass was held in Charlotte; internment will be at Mary Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside IL at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020