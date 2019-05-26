Dr. George R. Borich peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 18 at the Sheridan at Green Oaks in Lake Bluff after a brief illness. George was born on November 26, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to Helen and Nicholas Borich and he attended Sheridan Elementary and Bowen High School. Over the course of his career as a music educator, George earned a B. Mus. Ed from VanderCook College of Music, an M.A from the University of Minnesota, and a Ph.D. from Northwestern University and he served as a high school band director in Brownsville, Texas, Archbold, Ohio, and Duluth, Minnesota before arriving at Lake Forest High School in 1963 where he served as the Music Department Chair until 1990. He was a past president of Northwestern University's Music Alumni Association and also served as a board member of VanderCook College's alumni association. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lucy and Peter Gray, of Northbrook and their children, Julia and Henry. A memorial celebration is planned for Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Gorton Community Center in Lake Forest, IL, from 4 - 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Great Teacher's Scholarship, in honor of Dr. George Borich, at VanderCook College of Music, 3140 S. Federal St., Chicago, IL 60616. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary