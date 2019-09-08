Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
George Byron
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
George Byron


1942 - 2019
George Byron Obituary
George Byron of Westchester Il., son of Celia and Harry Byron, passed away September 1, 2019 at age 77. Visitation Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, Anthony P. Cappetta & Son, Directors, 10501 W. Cermak Road, Westchester IL (2 blocks West of Mannheim Rd.). Funeral services Tuesday at 10 AM at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, followed by interment at Arlington Cemetery.

George worked at the Oak Park Post Office from 1960 to 1997. He served in the Army from 1964 to 1966. George was a member of several organizations. His passion lied mainly with the "Hummel Club" serving many years as President and Vice President. He had an extensive collection of Hummel figurines which he displayed proudly in his home. George will be missed by his club members and his many, many friends. George was an advocate of THE HONOR FLIGHT organization. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name would be appreciated 175 So. Tuttle Rd. Springfield Illinois. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
