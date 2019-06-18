|
|
Paulson , George C. George C. Paulson age 76 of Wheaton, IL passed away on June 16th, 2019. The beloved husband of Gloria nee: Peceniak for 55 years. Loving father of Deborah (Robert) Gartshore, Brian (Kathleen), Christine (James) Reed, Rebecca (Scott) Atlas & Elizabeth (Kurt) Sievers. Dear grandfather of Alexis & Dorothy Gartshore, Grace, Daniel, Eileen, John, Thomas & Jillian Paulson, Brandon, Brianna & Brittany Reed, Matthew Atlas & Ryan Sievers. Devoted son of the late Raymond & the late Dorothy and fond step brother of Terry (Jan) Jackson. George was a member of St. James the Apostle Church of Glen Ellyn Knights of Columbus. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling, and playing various card games. Most of all, he loved spending time with his entire family. Visitation will be Tuesday June 18th from 3-8 PM, with the Parastas service at 7PM,at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home (www.leonardmemorialhome.com) 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn. Short visitation Wednesday from 9 AM – time of Liturgy at 10:30 AM at Annunciation Byzantine Catholic Church, 14610 Will Cook Rd., Homer Glen, IL 60491. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Fairmont, IL at the intersection of Rosalind St. & Cutter Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to of Illinois https://illinois.wish.org/ways-to-help
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019