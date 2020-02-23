Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:30 PM
Western Springs Baptist Church
4475 Wolf Rd.
Western Springs, IL
George C. Peters

George C. Peters Obituary
George C. Peters, age 86, of LaGrange, formerly of Mokena. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Peters (formerly Pozdol) for a wonderful 35 years. Loving stepfather of Marc Pozdol, Glenn Pozdol, Lee Pozdol, and Josephine Rexer. Devoted grandfather of Ian, Liam, Evan, Miriam, Mercedes, and Maria. Cherished brother of Hattie. Fond uncle of Mark, Brian, and Leslie. Family and friends to gather on Fri., March 6th at Western Springs Baptist Church, 4475 Wolf Rd, Western Springs for a memorial service at 6:30 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reclaim 13 at reclaim13.org. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
